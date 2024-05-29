Mpigi learners taught under trees as classrooms remain dilapidated after storm

Teachers at various schools in Kantini Parish, Kituntu Sub-County in Mpigi District have resorted to conducting lessons under trees as classrooms remain dilapidated after being destroyed by a mid-April 2024 rainstorm.

As the second term opened this week, public schools including Uganda Martyrs Primary School and Cardinal Wamala Secondary School were yet to receive aid for restoring damaged classrooms.

The situation is not different at private learning institutions like St. Andrew Kaggwa Primary School and Bright Star Primary School.

“We have no option, but to improvise with tree shades because roofs of some classrooms were completely blown off and walls weakened, making the rooms uninhabitable,” said Sylvia Kyomugisa, the head teacher of Uganda Martyrs Primary School, Kitakyuusa.

Some pupils in P5, 6 and 7 have been combined to share the existing classrooms while the rest study under tree shades.

"Our teachers have nowhere to stay so we have decided to rent a few rooms 8kms away in Kayabwe Town. Now, the problem is also about the distance, and many reach the school late," she said.

Education experts are now worried that delayed renovations and weather patterns are likely to disrupt preparations for final examinations in the affected schools.

Mpigi District lawmaker Teddy Nambooze said they have petitioned the Office of the Prime Minister which promised to assist rainstorm victims in Kituntu Sub-county.

“We’re making frequent reminders to the Office of the Prime Minister and we’re hoping that soon we shall get a positive response because this is too heavy for the district to carry,” she explained.

At least 400 households in 12 villages in Kituntu Sub-county were displaced after the April 18 rainstorm. Many of those whose houses got destroyed are being housed by neighbours.