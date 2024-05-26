Mpigi schools stuck with damaged roofs as new term begins tomorrow

Staff and pupils of Uganda Martyrs Primary School, Kitakyuusa in Kantini Parish, Kituntu Sub County in Mpigi District are stuck on how to start the second term which commences tomorrow, May 27 after almost all school structures got destroyed by a rainstorm a month ago.

Classrooms and teachers' houses at the school were destroyed in a devastating rainstorm which swept through Kituntu Sub County on April 18, leaving two children dead and several houses and gardens destroyed.

No relief assistance from either government or humanitarian agencies has been delivered to the affected area to date.

One of the classrooms at Uganda Martyrs Primary School Kitakyusa in Kitintu Sub County whose roof was blown off during a rainstorm in April, 2024. PHOTO/BRIAN ADAMS KESIIME

According to Ms Jane Frances Nakijjoba, the chairperson of the school management committee, they do not know how they are going to open the school term when all classrooms are still in shambles.

"We are now puzzled and don’t know where to conduct class lessons because we have not received any financial assistance from government or any well-wisher to repair the damaged classrooms,” she said during an interview on May 24.

Mr Swabula Nagayi, a primary seven candidate at the school is worried that she may not perform well in her final exams after missing holiday lessons.

"We missed holiday lessons because our teachers had nowhere to sleep and we are not sure whether the new term will begin as scheduled," he said.

The situation is not different at private schools which were also hit by the rainstorm like St. Andrew Kaggwa Primary School and Bright Angels Primary School –both in Kitakyuusa Village.

Mr Richard Mayanja, a member of the management committee of St. Andrew Kaggwa Primary School said they are still looking for money to purchase new iron sheets and re-roof the damaged classrooms.

“Apart from the classrooms, other structures like latrines were also affected. We are now looking for over Shs50 million to fix the damage ,”

Mr Godfrey Naliima, the chairperson of Kituntu Sub County said he has written letters to all responsible authorities seeking relief aid and they are yet to get a response.

“We ask government to at least provide the affected schools with tents or tarpaulins so that the affected learners can begin lessons as the buildings are being worked on,” he said

Mpigi District Chairperson, Mr Martin Sejjemba, said they are working tirelessly to set up temporary classrooms for all the affected schools.

“Our target is to make sure that all the classes have where to study from in the first week of the new term," he said.

At least 400 households in 12 villages in Kituntu Sub County were displaced after the April 18 rainstorm. Over 30 residents suffered varying degrees of injuries. Many of those whose houses got destroyed are still housed by neighbours todate.