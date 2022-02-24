MPs probe Russian deal to install vehicle spy chips

Traffic on Masaka Road in early January. As one of the measures to curb insecurity, President Museveni, in 2018, ordered the installation of tracking chips on all motor vehicles and motorcycles.   PHOTO/JOSEPH KIGGUNDU

By  Arthur Arnold Wadero

What you need to know:

  • The lawmakers want details about the firm and how it got the contract for the job.

Parliament yesterday threw government officials out of a committee sitting for failure to defend the deal awarded to a Russian firm to install spy chips in motor vehicles and motorcycles as a means to curb insecurity in the country.
Led by the Security Minister, Gen Jim Muhwezi, the officials had appeared before Parliament’s Committee on Defence and Internal Affairs chaired by Sheema Woman MP Rosemary Nyakikongoro to respond to queries raised by Parliament about the deal given to Joint Stock Company Global Security.
The decision to invite and question the government officials followed the tabling of a motion by Tororo Woman lawmaker Sarah Opendi, who, among others, questioned the authenticity of the said firm. 

