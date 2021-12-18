Prime

MPs quiz govt officials over faulty city, municipal solar streetlights

The newly constructed School Road under USMID that is yet to be commissioned in Arua City. PHOTO/ FELIX WAROM OKELLO

By  Franklin Draku

What you need to know:

  • In Soroti City, 60 percent of the solar streetlights are not working while about 40 percent  remain non-functional in Mbale, with similar problems across several other cities and municipalities.

Pressure is building on some officials from the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development and those implementing the Uganda Support for Municipal Infrastructural Development (USMID) project over alleged connivance with the contractors to supply low voltage solar panels for street lighting in several municipalities and cities across the country.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.