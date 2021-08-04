MPs reject proposal to contribute Shs2m each towards Covid vaccine purchase

By U R N More by this Author

Members of Parliament have rejected a proposal to deduct Shs2 million from their salaries to support the procurement of Covid-19 vaccines.

On Tuesday, Esther Afoyo-chan, a member of the parliamentary Commission proposed during plenary that each legislator contributes Shs2 million to help the government procure vaccines for learners between 2 and 18 years of age.

There are 529 MPs in the 11th Parliament. At least Shs1 billion would be raised with each legislator contributing Shs 2 million. During his latest televised address on Covid-19, President Museveni revealed that the government is considering inoculating learners as one of the measures to ensure safety and re-opening of schools.

In line with the government’s proposal, Afoyo-chan, the Zombo Woman MP proposed that each legislator contributes the money from their salary towards the procurement of Pfizer vaccine that is recommended for vaccinating children. Citing the Bible, the lawmaker said that even God demands a 10 percent tithe and urged other MPs to part with Shs2 million each from their salaries.

However, several legislators could not have any of this. They took to the floor of Parliament and vehemently opposed the proposal.

Ms Jane Pacuto, the Pakwach Woman MP, said that such a matter should not even come on the floor of parliament.

“The Pakwach local government taskforce in the last two weeks requested the communities of Pakwach to contribute to the oxygen cylinders and we did. It doesn’t have to come to Parliament and tomorrow the media will say the MPs who are earning so much have refused to Shs2 million each. I feel that should be done on individual basis,” she said.

Jonathan Odur, the Erute South MP said the proposal contravenes the employment Act of Uganda, adding that the Parliamentary Commission should ensure that MPs are protected.

"What she is raising is actually unlawful, that MPs emoluments cannot be deducted contrary to the Employment Act," he said.

Ibrahim Ssemuju Nganda, the Kira Municipality MP, said that the proposal was not before parliament as required by the Rules of Procedure. The rules required a motion to be tabled for such a proposal.

He recounted that during the 10th Parliament, the former Speaker Rebecca Kadaga asked MPs to contribute towards the Nsambya Hospital Cancer facility, something that some legislators did not take in good faith.

Mr Ssemujju said that parliament then resolved to avail consent forms for individual MPs to sign allowing the deduction from their salaries for the cause. He said that the same procedure can apply to the Covid vaccines.

In her ruling, Deputy Speaker Anita Among said that all MPs interested in contributing should approach the Covid-19 National Task Force.

“That topic has been closed. The members who will want to contribute will contribute to the national taskforce just like we did in the 10th Parliament. Those who want to contribute will contribute and the rest will be left to the ministry,” she said.