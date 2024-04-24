MPs save Unra in last-minute fight over merger

Members of Parliament during the plenary session chaired by Speaker Anita Among on April 23, 2024. PHOTO/DAVID LUBOWA

By  Frederic Musisi

What you need to know:

  • Parliament opts to retain Unra and proposes amendments to grant the minister more executive powers, amid concerns over Unra’s performance, budget allocation, and past corruption scandals.