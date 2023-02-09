MPs urged to make laws to protect vulnerable children

The deputy Speaker of Parliament, Mr Thomas Tayebwa, has rallied legislators to combine efforts with the civil society fraternity to craft laws that will protect children living with disabilities against abuse.

In the call made at the official launch of the ‘Uganda Children’s Legislative Agenda’ at Parliament yesterday, Mr Tayebwa also tasked lawmakers under the Uganda Parliamentary Forum for Children (UPFC) to ensure that laws provide for constructive growth of children.

Once effected through the Amendment of the Children’s Act, the deputy Speaker believes learners’ grades will improve.

“I also want to implore you that you specifically bring out issues to do with children with disabilities. You have seen their mal-performance in their last examination (national exams). It is a point of concern…,” Mr Tayebwa, who is also a patron of the UPFC, said.

“When we leave those issues to be covered up in the general issues, they get sandwiched and they fail to be brought out. Until you find that child in your home, that is when you realise the need for them to be catered for,” he added.

In her response, the chairperson of the UPFC, Ms Margaret Makokha, revealed that her team was in close collaboration with CSOs making the requisite changes to ensure children safeguards are implemented.

“We have already identified those gaps. It is, therefore, in our jurisdiction to make sure that we come up with solutions to some of these problems,” Ms Makokha said, before revealing that efforts had been established with the AfriChild organisation that is largely working with Makerere University.

“This agenda identifies some of the legislative provisions that are incompatible with national and international standards, and also identifies gaps where the legislation fails to recognise rights and principles to guide policy reforms,” she said.

The legislation is expected to cure gaps in education, health and the cultural sector, among others.

The Terego West legislator, Mr Joel Leku, wants prioritisation given to cultural institutions that exploit and sexually harass children, especially the girl-child.

He called for sensitisation programmes to be rolled out among men to tame their sexual urge and also usher in responsible parenting.