Mpuuga out, Ssenyonyi in as Opposition leader

It was a sweet-bitter feeling at yesterday afternoon plenary session at Parliament.

This was as Speaker Anita Among officially introduced Mr Joel Ssenyonyi (Nakawa West MP) as the new Leader of the Opposition in Parliament (LoP), and at the same time bidding farewell to former office bearer Mathias Mpuuga (Nyendo-Mukungwe).

The official announcement in the House follows an official communication made last year in December by the president of the National Unity Platform (NUP), Mr Robert Kyagulanyu, alias Bobi Wine, about the change in the guard, with Mr Ssenyonyi taking over from Mr Mpuuga, who has served two and half years in the same docket.

Addressing MPs during her remarks, the Speaker congratulated the new LoP and wished him a productive term in office.

“I now take the opportunity to formally announce Honorable Joel Besekezi Ssenyonyi as the [new] Leader of the Opposition in Parliament,” she said amid a loud applause from lawmakers.

“You are now part of the leadership of Parliament and we will work together with you for the good of humanity. We are here to work for our people. We shall leave this country [and] Parliament better than the way we got it, and this House is for intellectual debates, not flexing muscles,” she added.

Calling the new LoP “my son Joel”, Ms Among in her further communication implored Section 14 of the Rules of Procedure, which cites the roles and functions of the LoP.

“The Leader of the Opposition shall hold regular consultations with the Speaker,” Ms Among said about Section 14 (3) of the rules.

In his maiden speech as LoP, Mr Ssenyonyi referred to the same Rules of Procedure, quoting Section 14 (1).

“The principal role of the Leader of the Opposition is to keep the government in check,” he said amid thunderous applause from Opposition lawmakers as those affiliated with the National Resistance Movement (NRM) looked on in silence.

“By God’s grace, I will execute that mandate effectively,” Mr Ssenyonyi said, adding that this was for the benefit of everyone in the country.

Mr Ssenyonyi commended his predecessor for leading the Opposition “under difficult circumstances” while at the same time remaining composed.

Before giving his farewell speech, Mr Mpuuga was given a standing ovation by legislators, with Ms Among congratulating him for a job well done.

Mr Mpuuga admitted that his former position came with challenges and pitfalls but was eternally grateful for having served his country.

He also asked for forgiveness from those he “wronged during my term in office”.

“I know that sometimes I have stepped on toes but I never set out to be personal in any way,” Mr Mpuuga said.

Mr Mpuuga advised his successor to base his submissions on a book titled How to hug a Porcupine - Easy way to love the difficult people in your life, whose foreword is written by Dr Debbie Joffe Ellis.

“Porcupines by their nature are [like] difficult people but are part of life,” Mr Mpuuga said.

He added: “You cannot change difficult people but can set boundaries [with them], communicate effectively with them so that you are understood, do not take it [things] personally. Take good care of yourself, focus on the positives, be patient, seek support. Remember you are not alone, and where you get space, celebrate your successes.”

The official communication came ahead of today’s event at Parliament where Mpuuga will officially hand over office to Mr Ssenyonyi.

Mr Mpuuga will now serve as a Commissioner of Parliament, a position that was confirmed yesterday at the House by Opposition Chief Whip John Baptist Nambeshe.