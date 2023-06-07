Mpuuga slams statehouse over costly Covid tests before Museveni meetings 

The shadow cabinet has asked opposition members to boycott the State-of-the -Nation address scheduled this afternoon, accusing President Museveni of wasting billions of shillings on Covid-19 tests every time he attends a public gathering.

Mr Mathias Mpuuga, the Leader of Opposition in Parliament said testing for Covid-19 before meeting the president is a waste of public resources which could be channelled into other developmental activities.

“The World Health Organization (WHO) declared an end to Covid-19 as a global health emergency. However, Gen Museveni continues to waste public resources to specific companies owned by individuals close to the regime on COVID tests whenever he meets people both at his home and other parts of the country,” Mpuuga said.

According to him, the State-of-the-Nation address at Kololo this afternoon is expected to attract at least 20,000 people, including MPs, heads of government agencies and departments, diplomats, security officers, journalists and waiters among others. He said this will cost Uganda’s taxpayer about shs3 billion.

He said another event of the Budget Speech which is expected next week is also expected to cost the taxpayer another Shs3 billion in Covid-19 tests.

“Whereas this is an abuse of the rights of those subjected to these tests, we are more concerned about the high cost of testing for Covid-19 in billions every year,” said the Nyendo – Mukungwe MP.

According to him, to save taxpayers’ money, the shadow cabinet therefore, suggests that Mr Museveni and his family take Covid-19 booster doses to boost their immunity as recommended by the World Health Organization, to lessen their anxiety over the Covid-19 threat.