Mubajje calls for unity ahead of UMSC elections

The Mufti of Uganda, Sheikh Shaban Ramadhan Mubajje, has called for unity among Muslims ahead of Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC) elections.

Sheikh Mubajje, who was on a regional tour in Mbarara City on Wednesday, said Muslims should elect leaders who will foster unity and development.

“I want to thank your leadership for being exemplary because the time that we have spent as a united community has yielded results of development, especially in this region,” he said.

Sheikh Mubajje said good leaders foster peace.

“I pray that Allah protects us so that we are able to make a difference in the things that we do and the numbers that have gathered here today are proof that we are all one,” he said.

The head of Jumiat Dawa AI Salafiya faction based at Nakasero Mosque, Mr Yunusu Kamoga, accused government of witchhunting and victimising Muslims.

“If we do not get together and work towards a common goal we shall not fight against those that manhunt us and we will keep filling up the prisons because we are a smaller group,” he said.

Mr Mohammad Lubega, who is a candidate for national chairperson of UMSC, said rivalry among the Muslims has hindered their growth.

“We have been pulling ropes for quite some time and so many opportunities have bypassed us. However, it is high time we got together and grabbed them at both the national and international level,” he said.

The spokesperson of UMSC, Mr Ashiraf Zziwa Muvawala, said Muslims across the country have been mobilised to participate in the UMSC elections, which are to take place today.

“This will be the 6th time to elect leaders of the supreme council. The first one took place in 1972 and each leader serves a term of 10 years. These elections are carried out at different levels starting with the village level, county, district, regional and then national level,” Mr Muvawala said.