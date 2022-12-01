Mubende Ebola unit now empty as last four patients are discharged

The health team at Mubende Ebola treatment Unit can now breathe a sigh of relief after discharging their last patients.

The last batch of four patients including three women and a one-year-old baby, received their discharge letters on Wednesday evening and are now free to reunite with their families.

Dr Paskar Apiyo, a consultant physician attached to Gulu Regional Referral Hospital, but currently heading the Mubende Ebola Treatment team, described the discharging of patients as a milestone that has given them a great experience that they will always share.

"We had a total of 111 patients where 62 of them recovered and 49 died, some of them came very late, but with the grace of God, we have managed to save their lives,” she said.

"With the experience we have attained here in Mubende, I think if there is another Ebola outbreak in Uganda, more people are going to survive. We are going to write what has been here and it will change the story about Ebola," she added.

Ms Immaculate Atuhaire, an official from Ministry of Health commended the health team for a job well done, urging them to respond quickly wherever there's an Ebola outbreak.

"We can easily say we are victorious because these are our last patients for now, our prayer is that these should be our last Ebola patients to treat not only in Mubende, but in the whole country,” she said.

"I know you have different stories to tell about having sleepless nights, the fear of getting infected and stigmatization. I know all those things are coming, but thank you so much," she said.

Ms Rosemary Byabashaija, the Mubende Resident District Commissioner and head of the district task force, said, "We are grateful to God that we have discharged our four last patients, all the wards have been closed."

She urged residents to continue observing the Standard Operating Procedures to avoid registering any new cases.

The Vice President, Ms Jessica Alupo, while giving an update on Ebola on behalf of President Museveni last Saturday, extended the lockdown in Mubende and Kassanda by 21 more days since the two districts still had Ebola patients.

President Museveni is expected to address the nation on the status of Ebola this Friday.