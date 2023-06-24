Mucunguzi: Why fallen Bush War hero remained a colonel

Col Jack Mucunguzi, one of the 27 fighters that attacked Kabamba in 1981 during the Bush War that brought President Museveni to power in 1986, died on June 18, aged 65. He succumbed to liver cancer at Nakasero Hospital in Kampala where he had been diagnosed at the beginning of May.

Born in 1958 in Kitojo, Rukungiri District, Col Mucunguzi went to Katebo Primary School before joining Rushoozi Primary School where he completed Primary Seven.

After studying at Mbarara High School between 1972 and 1977, he underwent military training at Ntare School under Front for National Salvation (FRONASA) under the watchful eye of Mr Museveni in 1979. He wasted no time in marking himself out as fearless and brave.

So impressed were his minders that they recommended him for cadet training at the Monduli Military Academy in Tanzania. His cohort of circa 1979 was named 17Long. After training, he was deployed to Kitgum District. He also was an active member of Mr Museveni’s team during the 1980 General Election.

When Mr Museveni started a guerrilla war after Milton Obote won a contested poll, Col Mucunguzi was among the 27 National Resistance Army (NRA) fighters that attacked Kabamba Military School. He commanded the Abdel Nasser base (named after a former Egyptian leader) in the Matugga area.

Monduli experience

“Jack has lived his life and the evidence is within the tents. The numbers do not tell lies, you can see a cross-section of people and it tells you who Jack was and that was him,” Gen Katumba Wamala, the Works minister, who attended cadet training with Col Mucunguzi in Tanzania, said.

While at the Monduli Military Academy, Col Mucunguzi was christened “Somali” because his hair erroneously suggested he hailed from the Horn of Africa. Only a handful of the nearly 300 cadets that went to the academy in Tanzania are alive.

Col Mucunguzi was eulogised as a “national hero” with Mr Museveni adding that “the fruits of his work will remain and benefit future generations.” The President also urged those that knew Col Mucunguzi to not only “be proud of his legacy” but also “emulate his wonderful example.” The example in question, Gen Joram Mugume was at pains to stress, eclipsed the attack on Kabamba.

“I hear people say he is one of the 27. Jack is more than that. He served in the 1978/1979 war. Again is one of the 300 cadet officers who went for training in Tanzania. And he was one of the 27 fighters who attacked Kabamba in 1981 and 1986. He has appeared in many of the activities that ended up liberating this country and I have been part,” he said.

As per Mr Mugume, Col Mucunguzi joined the forces in 1978 and moved with them to Sudan. When he returned, he made the cut for cadet training in Monduli. After spending a year in Tanzania, he returned to a politically fragile Uganda.

“The situation was not good politically. In 1981 to 1986, you all know what happened: the liberation war,” Mr Mugume said, adding that Col Mucunguzi was best described as “a freedom fighter.”

“If I take example of the 300 cadet officers, I think somebody has been trying to do some research but of the 300 those who are there present to date are 22. Where are the rest?” Mr Mugume asked rhetorically. “They died as liberators of this country in a number of wars that took place since 1979.”

Freak incident

Mr Mugume described Mucunguzi as a strong and firm person who was proud of the life God gave him even when cancer held him captive. When the death of Col Mucunguzi was announced, many people wondered how a freedom fighter could die at the rank of colonel. Mr Mugume told mourners what happened in the bush before Mucunguzi was dismissed from the army.

“People have been asking how he got out. I have been with Jack throughout. In the course of 1981 to 1986, Jack was involved in an accident. These arms we carry, they are bad and good,” he revealed, adding that the accident claimed the life of Col Mucunguzi’s close friend—Hannington Mugabi.

The freak incident happened after somebody tossed a pistol that Col Mucunguzi sought to catch in mid-air. Unfortunately, as per Mr Mugume, a bullet was released in the processed and it claimed the life of Mugabi.

“Fate that day would have it that the bullet shot his best friend and he died… they had to interrogate to find out what happened, but God knew Jack did not pick a gun [and] aim to shoot someone,” Mr Mugume said of the freak incident that put the brakes on Col Mucunguzi’s career in the army.

More questions

The freak incident to date poses more questions than answers. Rt Rev Fred Sheldon Mwesigwa, the Ankole Diocese bishop, spoke for many when he wondered how the armed men would play around with a gun.

“I have heard of an accident in the bush,” he said, adding, “I am not a military personnel, but I am trying to understand what that could be?”

He added: “Is it the standard practice of the military to toss a gun? I do not know. I am not a soldier. I tried to google, and I could not get it. But the point is, as Joram said, it was an accident and this man could have been the one to die.”

Gen Caleb Akandwanaho, alias Salim Saleh, the national coordinator of Operation Wealth Creation, made no attempt to provide answers.

He, however, was not in doubt that Col Mucunguzi left the struggle at the time he was needed most.

“I am deeply touched by losing a long-time brother who sacrificed a lot in the liberation struggle of this country. We shall miss him as a country,” he said.

Although Col Mucunguzi was not one of the longest serving officers in the army, he was held in high regard.

“We were neighbours in Bugolobi… whenever we would meet, we would greet each other happily… He was a UPDF officer who did not serve for a long time but he remained with his colleagues,” Maj Gen Charles Otema Awany, the commander of UPDF Reserve Force, said of Col Mucunguzi.

Col Mucunguzi was buried at his countryside home in Rwandama Village, Rwenjeru Ward in Mbarara City on Wednesday.