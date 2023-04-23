Muhakanizi praised for integrity, passion

Prime minister Robinah Nabbanja.

He died at the time when the Office of the Prime Minister needed him most. He has been instrumental in my office. When he died, I called the President and told him my PS has died and we were proposing that we accord him an official burial. The president said: “Let it be so.” For the short time he spent at OPM, he demonstrated great avowed principles of accountability for public funds. He mentored many people and he had a special attribute of punctuality.

Matia Kasaija, Finance minister.

I would hardly make a decision without consulting Keith. He knew the law. He contributed to the revival of the economy. He promoted agriculture and industrialisation and when it came to money, he was baptised “no money” because we did whatever we could depending on what was in the reserve.

Dr William Bazeyo, physician.

I have known the late Muhakanizi since 1976 as a personal friend and his doctor. In 2018, he was diagnosed with lymphoma cancer at Cukurova University medical facility in Adana, Turkey. He underwent different stages of cancer treatment that include chemotherapy, radiotherapy and stem-cell transplant and the Kert-Cell therapy. He seemed to be on his way to recovery. Even the stem-cell transplant and a subsequent Covid-19 attack, which sent him into the Intensive Care unit, didn’t hold him back.

Mr Ramathan Ggoobi, Secretary to the Treasury.

When I was appointed the Permanent Secretary in July 2021, he was among the first few phone calls I received. It was a gracious call from his sick bed in Turkey, congratulating me. It was a cordial, long chat. He offered authentic guidance on how to take on the job.

Kenneth Mugambe, former Director of Budget in Finance ministry.

We met in 1985 at Francis Byaruhanga, my brother’s house in Bugolobi when I was in Senior Four vacation. The reason for his visit was to watch a black and television owned by my brother in Bugolobi. Hearing the title of economist intrigued me. He is the one who inspired me to become an economist.

Mr Nuham Muhakanizi Pepe, son.

He brought me to work in his office to show me how he moves. I know the ministry more than some staff. My father was a great reformer and also a principled human being. At some point I had to make an appointment with him if I wanted to enter his office. If I came late, he would shout: “You fool, why have you come late?”.

Lawrence Semakula, Accountant General

I knew him in the 1990s when we were going into divestiture, he empowered us. He was very open, would tell you the truth, had no intrigue, was result-oriented and a good reformer.

Edward Ddamulira, Undersecretary (Finance ministry).

The late Muhakanizi had the tough side of him and the comedy side of him, he could walk into your office and ask whether there was a problem. He didn’t like people who talked a lot and talked nothing.

Gen Henry Tumukunde, former minister.

He is my relative, but we kept quiet about our relationship. The late Muhakanizi gave immense commitment to this republic.

Mr Ben Kavuya, close friend.

You are celebrating the life of an accomplished human being who was time conscious. He has died without a stain of corruption.

Prisca Ampumuza, cousin.

He watched all of us all the time as a family man. He was the glue and magnet that held us together. He loved integrity, honesty and he told you as it was. He was a man of great excellence, which he showed with great timekeeping.

Patrick Ocailap, Deputy Secretary to the Treasury.