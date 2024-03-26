Muhoozi now closer to presidency, says FDC

The Opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party and its splinter group yesterday indicated they believe President Museveni is in the final stages of preparing his son, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba to succeed him as the country’s next president.

The party’s claims drew from the President’s simultaneous and sweeping changes he made to the senior army command, while also making limited revisions to Cabinet, moves which some say were designed to bring the younger General even closer to power.

Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the Chief of Defence Forces. Photo/File

Gen Muhoozi was elevated to Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), an appointment some political watchers have taken to be the latest step in a carefully choreographed though undeclared plan to land him inside State House.

The suggestion was, however, quickly shot down last evening by a State House official who was adamant there was nothing sinister about the appointments.

Theoretically, as an adult Uganda with all the necessary qualifications, nothing would stop the young General from running for office once he is leaves the army. For now, under provisions of Uganda’s Constitution and army law, serving military personnel are barred from holding political office -- but those legal positions continue to be tested by Muhoozi’s political activities.

The FDC said there are signs Gen Muhoozi is being prepared for bigger things even when he is still a member of the armed forces.

The party official observed that the President’s inclusion of members of the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU) as ministers in the Thursday Cabinet shake-up enhances this view, although President Museveni has not, at least not publicly, subscribed to the PLU’s position.

A political movement, the PLU which months ago re-branded from being known as Muhoozi Kainerugaba (MK) movement, has become the rallying point for people who back Gen Muhoozi’s self-declared presidential ambitions.

For months, the General has stoutly ignored criticism he is flagrantly breaking the law by dabbling in politics, including a declaration he will run for office and yet he remains in the army.

Mr Warid Lubega, the FDC secretary for publication and documentation. Photo/Sylivia Katushabe

Mr Warid Lubega, the FDC secretary for publication and documentation, said during a press conference in Kampala yesterday the CDF appointment consolidates the so-called succession agenda.

The immediate former CDF was Gen Wilson Mbadi whom the President appointed State minister for Trade and Industry also on Thursday.

“In FDC, we viewed the promotion of Museveni’s son to CDF and appointment of Patriotic League of Uganda promoters to ministerial positions as indicative that the succession plan from Mr Museveni to his son is taking shape,” Mr Lubega said at FDC headquarters in Najjanankumbi.

In the minimal changes last week, President Museveni also appointed Kitgum Woman MP, Ms Lillian Aber, as State minister for Relief, Disaster, Preparedness, and Refugees; Mr Baalam Barugahara as State minister for Youth and Children Affairs and Ms Phiona Nyamutoro as State minister for Minerals.

The three individuals are all Gen Muhoozi’s associates in the PLU.

At the same press briefing, while Mr Lubega appreciated the President for dropping ministers in charge of the Karamoja Sub-region who were implicated in the iron sheets scandal last year, he said he should have let go all those who were named in the same scandal.

At least three ministers, including Ms Goretti Kitutu who was the senior minister for Karamoja, her junior colleague, Agnes Nandutu and the junior minister for Planning, Mr Amos Lugoloobi were arraigned in court on corruption charges related to the alleged theft of iron sheets meant for the poor in the restive and impoverished sub-region.

However, only the Karamoja ministers lost their jobs, with Mr Lugoloobi being retained.

Across the capital in Nakasero, Mr Harold Kaija, who is secretary general of FDC’s Katonga faction, also spoke about Gen Muhoozi’s appointment.

“When you look at this reshuffle, whose future is being secured?” Mr Kaija wondered.

Mr Joseph Kabuleta, the leader of the National Economic Empowerment Dialogue, saw a slight shift in direction.

“The question we should be asking is: how does the President intend for Gen Muhoozi to assume this Presidency position? It seems President Museveni has chosen a different path, as it wouldn’t be possible through the Patriotic League of Uganda,” he said.

“…We need to present a better alternative to his son, but the question remains: can we do this?” he wondered.

State House, speaks out

At State House, the assertion by FDC was swiftly rejected.

Mr Faruk Kirunda, the deputy presidential press secretary, said Gen Muhoozi’s appointment is not connected to the succession of President Museveni, saying also that Uganda is not a monarchy but a democratic country.

He noted that Gen Muhoozi is a well-trained army officer with a clean public service record who has the qualities to fill the CDF position. Mr Kirunda also pointed out this is not the first time he has been given responsibility in the army.

“Gen Muhoozi is a Ugandan. His appointment cannot be linked to succession. Should we then say that the opposition kingpins who surround themselves with relatives are grooming such relatives to take over from them? Yet there is no law stopping President Museveni and the Opposition kingpins from serving with their families,” he said.

He added: “Indeed, Gen Muhoozi has been at the frontlines in Somalia and Congo where he risked his life in the defence of his country and none of the critics sympathised with him. Now, they come out to cry foul about him serving as CDF.”

Mr Kirunda said the appointment of Gen Muhoozi’s associates is based on their capabilities to serve the country.

Capt Francis Babu, a staunch ruling party member and a former minister, also said the new CDF rose through the ranks and rightly deserved the appointment.

“That young man has studied in some of the best military academies in the world. He went to Sandhurst military college, United States Army Command and General Staff College at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas and others and he therefore qualifies for that job,” he said.

Capt Babu accused the Ugandan Opposition of jealousy.

“We have a lot of problems and we don’t stick to our story. Just the other day, they were saying that man is in the army and he cannot stand for 2026? When that General was outside the army, he was a presidential adviser on special operations. I don’t see where the monarchy comes in,” he said.

“You said he was in the army, he should get out of politics. He’s our man, the standby engine. They call him all sorts of names. Now, the man has turned the cards upside down. Now they have started another story,” he added.

Capt Babu added that Opposition people cannot continue to accuse the President of promoting his son when others have also been promoted.

“I think this year or even last year, I’ve heard so many people being given promotions, being given higher level, so there has been a modernisation of the army. And starting from the bottom, they have been coming in, the younger group, and now they have reached the pinnacle,” he said.

Capt Babu said even if Kainerugaba succeeds his father, that should not be a cause for alarm so long as he has not overthrown the father or is installed by the father without following the due democratic processes.