Mukono bishop criticises Christians’ push for new diocese  

The Mukono Diocesan bishop, Rt Rev James Williams Ssebaggala has watered down the agitation for a new diocese out of Mukono which is being pushed by Christians in Kayunga District.

Bishop Ssebaggala, who on Tuesday described the push for a new diocese as mere “excitement” within sections of Christians, insists that having a new diocese is not “sustainable.”

“Maybe it will be created in future but now there is no such plan,” Bishop Ssebaggala said in an interview.

The push for a new diocese, whose name is yet to be agreed upon by all Christians started years back after St Stephen’s Church congregates started expansion and renovation of their church and construction of the ‘White House’, the proposed bishop’s residence.

The church is located in Namagabi which is in the centre of Kayunga Town.

The dissenting Christians claim the new diocese would bring pastoral services nearer to them.

Besides their quest being watered down by Bishop Ssebaggala, they are still divided on where the headquarters

of the diocese are to be situated.

One section wants it at Ndeeba archdeaconry headquarters while majority are pushing it to be at St. Stephen’s church, Namagabi.

The name of the “new” diocese is also yet to be decided.

Ndeeba archdeacon, Ven Edward Balamaze had earlier told journalists that the issue of creating a new diocese

was one of the matters that had been discussed by the archdeaconry council in April this year.

However, a reliable source privy to the matter intimated to this reporter that the issue had hit a “dead end” after it was opposed by the diocesan leadership.

They propose that the new diocese would comprise of Ndeeba, Kangulumira , Kasawo and the proposed Bbaale archdeaconries.

“It’s true the issue (of breaking away from Mukono Diocese) was discussed but I cannot divulge details to the media now,” Ven Balamaze said then.

Explaining why he can’t support the creation of a new diocese, Bishop Ssebaggala further said that although it is a good “dream” it is hard since Christians in the area are still finding it hard to manage the archdeaconry.



Excited by the plan, many Christians say that if they are granted a diocese, it would be “the biggest gift” bishop Ssebaggala would have given his home area, Kayunga.

Bishop Ssebaggala, who is set to retire within three years was born in Nakaliro Village, in Kayunga Town Council, a stone throw away from St Stephen’s Church.

Mukono Diocese communications officer, Mr Derrick Kaddu, explained that the push for a diocese is based on taking on the fact that the population in the area has increased to about 360,000 people.

Mukono Diocese covers the entire Mukono District plus the island district of Buvuma.

Mr Robert Lwasa Kigongo, one of the elders in St Stephen’s Church said they cannot fail to sustain the diocese since the church has 50 acres of land at Namagabi that can accommodate all diocesan projects.

