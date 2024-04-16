Mukono church demolished in Nema operation against wetland encroachers

Ugandan environmental authorities have demolished a church in Mukono City as part of implementing a government directive to conserve and protect water bodies.

Blood of Jesus Ministries International Church was swiftly brought down during an ongoing campaign by the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) to implement a presidential directive targeting wetland encroachers.

On Monday, a gang of youth operating under orders from NEMA officials descended on the church and devastated it as Environmental Police members stood guard.

The Pastor Joseph Muzaale owned church, which appears to have been built as a temporary facility, stood opposite Seeta High School along the Kampala-Jinja Highway.

Authorities said it occupied nearly three acres of a wetland and its management was accused of obstructing water flow, leading to perennial flooding and destruction of property in Kigunga and nearby villages.

During the demolition, church members protested against NEMA's act, citing several establishments believed to be owned by “untouchable government officials and foreigners in wetlands.”

But some local leaders welcomed NEMA's decision to demolish the church saying “we suffer from flash floods during every downpour because of wetland encroachers.”

They also denounced Mukono City authorities “for approving building plans in the wetlands.”

Speaking to Monitor, lawyer of the church Joseph Bampabura claimed that the church authority had all the necessary approvals from NEMA and the Mukono City officials.

“We secured a Court order restraining NEMA from demolishing our property, but they continued to do so. I asked them to show me the court order allowing them to demolish, and they refused,” Bampabura noted.

He described the demolition as an act of impunity by NEMA as a government entity acting without a court order.

Additionally, Bampabura said they had opened a case at against NEMA at Mukono police station.

On scene NEMA official Naomi Namara Karekaho condemned the church for “developing beyond what was approved.”