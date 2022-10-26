Mukono school fire: Pretty Parwoth, 13, died while saving others

She had escaped the strange fire, according to colleagues, but returned to save lives of the helpless Primary One pupils, who were crying out loud for help.

Others were fast asleep and she had to wake them up one by one as she directed them to the exit. But it was too late. While inside the dormitory, she lost direction and was burnt to ashes.

“She went from bed to bed screaming out pupils’ names and waking them up,” narrated Maria Namaganda, one of the survivors.

“Fire, fire, please get out, get out,” Pretty Parwoth reportedly shouted.

“She tried to pull out Primary One pupils towards the door but there was a lot of heat,” Namaganda said.

What they say about her

Describing her charisma, Blessing Namumbwa, another survivor, said Parwoth was a kind, loving and down to earth girl, who interacted with everyone at school.

She also loved sharing with friends.

“We could share eats and she could crack jokes,” Namumbwa said.

Ms Agnes Nakawa, an intern teacher from Kyambogo University, said.

Pretty Parwoth, 13

“We tried to save some lives of pupils but some had already died,” she said.

The late Parwoth’ s mother, Ms Susan Adiru, a resident of Nabbingo, who was inconsolable, said her daughter cared so much about others.

“As much as she has been visually impaired, she has been caring to her little siblings at home,” Ms Adiru said.

She said her daughter was passionate about the poor and had vowed to donate to charity, as well as work with the poor after she was done with her studies.

Bad news

Ms Adiru said she heard the news about the school fire through a friend very early morning.

“I rushed to the school thinking my daughter had survived,” she said.

The school head, Mr Francis Kinubi, said: “I have struggled with these children and the school. I don’t know why this has happened ahead of the Royal princess’s visit.”

He said Parwoth and all those who perished in the fire were loving girls and obedient.