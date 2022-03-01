Mulago hospital boss Dr Byarugaba Baterana arrested

The executive director of Mulago National Referral Hospital, Dr Byarugaba Baterana has been arrested by the State House Health Monitoring Unit.

Dr Baterana was arrested Tuesday afternoon as the Health Monitoring Unit investigates what authorities said mismanagement of the national referral hospital.

The Health Monitoring Unit director, Dr Warren Namara, said the national referral hospital has been under their radar for the last couple of months following various concerns about its management and the quality of services rendered to Ugandans.

"We are querying mismanagement of resources, medicines and equipment at the hospital. As the head of the hospital, he is responsible and we invited him to help us with the ongoing investigations mid last month," he said.

Dr Namara said they were forced to arrest Dr Baterana after he failed to honour their summons.







