Mulago hospital boss Dr Byarugaba Baterana arrested

The executive director of Mulago National Referral Hospital, Dr Byarugaba Baterana hers. 

By  Monitor Team

The executive director of Mulago National Referral Hospital, Dr Byarugaba Baterana has been arrested by the State House Health Monitoring Unit. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.