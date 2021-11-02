Mulago Hospital registers decline in Covid-19 cases

Mulago National Referral Hospital has confirmed that it admitted Covid-19 patients anywhere between 20 and 35 in the past three months.

Dr Rosemary Byanyima, the hospital’s deputy executive director, yesterday said while the numbers are low, they indicate that “we still have patients who are transmitting the disease.”

“Yesterday, we admitted nine patients in the High Dependency Unit and 14 in the Intensive Care Unit. The situation is stagnant, meaning we still have pockets of infections. Let us continue observing the standard operating procedures,” she said.

Dr Byanyima made the comments during an event that saw Texas Children’s Hospital and Global Hope donate an assortment of personal protective equipment to Mulago Hospital.

The equipment will be used to support health workers who are handling the treatment of childhood cancers at the hospital.

Donation

Dr Leticia Namale, the director of health systems strengthening at Baylor Uganda, said the latest donation follows another during the Covid-19 lockdown that was valued at $2.2 million.

Dr Peter Wasswa, a paediatric specialist in child blood cancers and the medical director of Global Hope Uganda, said they have worked with Baylor College of Medicine since 2015 to address the disparities between outcome of treatment of children with cancer in the Global North and Global South.

Research conducted by Baylor College of Medicine indicated that children from the Global South are held back by lack of infrastructure and trained health workers.

“In 2016 there were only paediatric oncologists in the entire country. Over the last five years, more than 20 have been trained and are scattered all over the country.