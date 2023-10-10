Mumbere urges Kasese politicians on peace building

The Rwenzururu king, Charles Wesley Mumbere Iremangoma, has asked subjects, especially politicians, to promote peace, security, unity, and co-existence.

He made the statement during a thanksgiving service at St Paul Cathedral in South Rwenzori Diocese in Kasese District at the weekend.

“Politicians divide the kingdom and her people because of their selfish interests and motives, all these practices should immediately stop. Anyone who is planning to come and see me with the intention of winning favours from me so that the people should think he or she is clean should not come to the palace,” Omusinga said.

He said some people had misrepresented the kingdom to the government, making it seem as if the king harboured animosity towards other ethnic groups in the Rwenzori Sub-region.

Omusinga also addressed the issue concerning Yira state and explained that the kingdom had faced confusion with the central government, which he attributed to what he referred to as “Kabudunga” or traitors within the kingdom who had caused disruption and instability.

He clarified that the events of 2016 had been triggered by false allegations that the kingdom was involved in a secession plot from Uganda. He went on to emphasise that even if the Kingdom had indeed contemplated establishing a separate state, they would not have chosen the name “Yira” for it.

Furthermore, he stated that if he had genuinely intended to pursue secession, he would have left the kingdom and mobilised supporters outside the institution, rather than remaining within it.

“Traitors should come and we work together before they feed the central government with false information, I'm also asking the central government to first come and get clear information from us before they plan to wage military operations on innocent people and intuitions like they did when they attacked us,” Omusinga said.