Muni University graduates 100 in virtual ceremony 

By Felix Warom Okello More by this Author

At least 103 students from Muni University will graduate in various academic courses on Saturday, in an event organized virtually.

The decision to conduct the graduation ceremony online is to observe the Covid-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

This is opposed to the past tradition of having many guests and students gracing the occasion, usually colorful with fanfare.

This time, the students will graduate from their various homes online.

The university Vice Chancellor, Prof Christine Dranzoa, said: “Covid-19 should not lock the education cycle completely. We have decided that these students who navigated through to complete the academic year, graduate this Saturday virtually.”

This will be the fourth graduation ceremony for the first Public University in West Nile, which started operations in 2016. The Statistics indicate that during this graduation, 103 students successfully completed their studies; six will miss out for not completing their studies and research work and have been deferred for the next graduation.

Four students will graduate with First Class Degree. These are Stella Nafula who was doing a Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology, Jimmy Caku and Benard Kayonga both doing Bachelor of Science with Education and Mark Kaweesa, Bachelor of Nursing Science.

The Deputy Vice Chancellor in charge of Academic Affairs, Prof. Simon Anguma, said there was 70.9 percent pass rate for male students while the 29.1 per cent of females passed. He said overall, there were 73 males and 30 females who will graduate.

“We have been carrying out outreach programs in secondary schools in order to acquaint the students with the courses and the need to study at University. We need to act together in order to improve the education system and performance in our region so that we take them for studies here,” he said.

At least 24 students will graduate with Bachelors of Information Systems, 15 students with Bachelor of Science in Information Technology, 23 students will graduate with Bachelor of Science with Education (Biological), 21 students will graduate with Bachelor of Science with Education (Physical) and 20 students will graduate with Bachelor of Nursing Science.

There has been a drop in number of First Class due to various reasons, in the previous graduation, seven students attained first Class.

[email protected]