UK should stop meddling in Uganda’s politics- Parliament 

Parliament of Uganda has called on Uganda's foreign partners to respect the sovereignty of the East African nation and avoid what it described as the temptation to meddle into the country’s local politics, including arm-twisting decision makers to align with their value system, especially on homosexuality.

In a Tuesday statement hours after the UK government announced sanctions against Speaker of Parliament Anita Among and two former ministers for the restive, mineral-rich Karamoja Sub-region, Parliament’s director communication and public affairs, Mr Chris Obore, said the iron sheets which were the gist of the travel bans and asset freezes have been allegedly used as “a ruse to conceal the real, unstated but clear obvious reason for sanctions--which is Speaker's stance on the recently enacted Anti-Homosexuality Act.”

UK's Deputy Foreign Secretary, Andrew Mitchell, on Tuesday announced sanctions against Speaker Among, Ms Mary Goretti Kitutu and Ms Agnes Nandutu over corruption following their involvement in misappropriation of iron sheets meant to benefit the people of Karamoja.

"Hon Speaker has never been charged with corruption in any courts of law, contrary to the insinuation in the statement. The truth is that the iron sheets were in fact distributed to public schools, and Mr Andrew Mitchell- who was vocal in condemning the Rt. Hon.

Speaker Among for enacting the Anti-Homosexuality Act- did not, in his statement, indicate how exactly the Rt Hon Speaker derived personal benefits from them. It is important that foreign partners, including the United Kingdom, respect the sovereignty of Uganda, and avoid the temptation to meddle into our local politics, including arm-twisting decision makers to align with their value system, especially on Homosexuality," Mr Obore said.

READ:

Speaker of Parliament Anita Among

In the statement, UK's Deputy Foreign Secretary, Andrew Mitchell said Ms Among benefited from the proceeds of the stolen iron sheets.

Over 60 percent of people in the mineral-rich, restive Karamoja Sub-region in the north-eastern Uganda live in poverty and many suffer from the devastating impacts of drought and insecurity, according to research reports.

"The actions of these individuals, in taking aid from those who need it most, and keeping the proceeds, is corruption at its worst and has no place in society. The Ugandan courts are rightly taking action to crack down on those politicians who seek to line their own pockets at their constituents’ expense," Mr Mitchell is quoted as saying.

According to him, UK is sending a clear message to those who think benefiting at the expense of others is acceptable.

"Corruption has consequences and you will be held responsible," he said.

Ms Among has been Speaker of the Parliament of Uganda since 2022 while Ms Kitutu was the Minister for Karamoja Affairs between 2021 and 2024 when she was dropped alongside her junior minister, Nandutu.

The development follows previous UK sanctions under the Global Anti-Corruption sanctions regime, which has targeted individuals involved in serious corruption cases across the world, including Bulgaria, Lebanon, Moldova, Russia, South Africa, South Sudan, and Venezuela.