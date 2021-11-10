Musenero on the spot over Shs30b Covid cash

Dr Monica Musenero, the senior presidential advisor on epidemics. PHOTOS/FILE

What you need to know:

  • The directive came after the Ntungamo Municipality legislator, Mr Yona Musinguzi, yesterday laid on table a catalogue of documents that he termed as evidence pinning Dr Musenero.

The Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Ms Anita Among, has ordered an investigation into allegations against the Minister for Science and Technology, Dr Monica  Musenero, who is accused of misappropriating  Shs31 billion meant for the development of Covid-19 vaccines.

