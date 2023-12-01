Museveni aide seeks to quit govt to train politicians

President Museveni’s special assistant on diaspora issues has said she wants to quit the government to embark on equipping politicians with skills to effectively deliberate on issues affecting the electorate.

Ms Florence Kiremerwa told journalists in Kampala yesterday that she has since officially requested the President to allow her to start the initiative.

Ms Kiremerwa said voters across the country were suffering because their elected leaders had failed to represent them and or speak out about their development issues.

“People who vie for political seats are not trained. Although the politicians have the support, they lack the necessary training to lead them, advise, and direct them irrespective of their political ideologies,” Ms Kiremerwa said.

She made the remarks while commenting on the standoff between the Opposition and the government.

The President’s assistant said leaders quarrel in public because they are not trained to speak, or listen and don’t know how to hold peaceful and productive discussions.

“I have seen MPs who cannot say a word in a parliamentary session because they are not equipped to speak. They are elected by the community because they are active in the respective areas but not equipped to serve their electorate,” she added.

Ms Kiremerwa said elected leaders fail to address national issues such as education, gender, health, and water.

She called for a training centre to equip politicians with management and lobbying skills.

“Most institutions fail to deliver services to the people because most of the politicians are posted as senior managers in the government bodies but without the necessary skills. This means that they create gaps instead of helping to grow the bodies,” she added.