Museveni appoints Dr Byanyima ED Mulago

President Yoweri Museveni has appointed senior consultant radiologist, Dr Rosemary Kusaba Byanyima, as the Executive Director of Mulago National Referral Hospital, the administrator of the facility confirmed.

Mr David Nuwamanya, the hospital administrator said the appointment followed "the advice of the Health Service Commission."

Dr Byanyima was serving as the acting Executive Director following the interdiction of her predecessor, Dr Baterana Byarugaba.

Dr Baterana was interdicted in March 2022 when the State House Health Monitoring Unit launched an investigation against him over allegations of abuse of office, embezzlement, causing financial loss, and fraudulent false accounting.

As the investigations were going on, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Dr Diana Atwine interdicted Dr Byarugaba and Dr Byanyima, who had been serving as the deputy Executive Director was placed as the acting Executive Director.