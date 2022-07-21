Museveni appoints Mao justice minister

President Museveni has July 21 appointed Opposition Democratic Party (DP) president, Mr Norbert Mao, as the new Justice and Constitutional Affairs Minister.

Mao, leader of Uganda's oldest political party has previously been criticized by opposition elements for "hobnobbing with the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party."

"The "cohabiting" has ended, here is the "wedding"," Opposition National Unity Platform(NUP) spokesperson Joel Ssenyonyi wrote after Mao reached a cooperation agreement with Mr Museveni on Wednesday.

In a video circulated on Monitor's social media platforms on Thursday, Mao on March 6, 2022 said he "can never be bought with money."

"...and I can never join a government and live my party behind," he added.

FLASHBACK: "I will never be bought with money and I can never join the government and leave my party behind,"~ DP president Norbert Mao on March 6, 2022.



Yesterday [July 20, 2022] Mao signed a 'cooperation agreement' with the NRM. “We've signed it in good faith”#MonitorUpdates pic.twitter.com/wErYUpfFgv — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) July 21, 2022

There was a significant exodus of top party leaders ahead of the heated 2021 polls in Uganda while Mao seemingly had close ties with State House.

Opposition stalwart Dr Kizza Besigye joined several dissidents in questioning the relationship at the time- and there after.

"When NRM finishes capturing state agencies, then other organizations follow. You think DP is strong but it will be seized," Mr Besigye said.

Again, Mao was reproached on social media after First Son Muhoozi Kainerugaba christened him “the most brilliant opposition leader in Uganda” on February 3, 2022.

An unapologetic Mao reacted: “This tweet has drawn a clear line between those who know and those who understand! I’m glad @mkainerugaba doesn’t suffer from generational myopia.”

Mao’s appointment is now a fulfillment of his own predicted “surprise for those wallowing in victimhood.”

"Hon Mao needs to be “ congratulated” for ARRIVING after “a long journey” and for the “unprecedented step” taken- using his own words!," Dr Besigye July 21 wrote on Twitter, barely an hour after confirmation of Mao's naming.

Thursday’s development also implies that State Minister for Sports Denis Hamson Obua will fill the government chief whip vacuum left when Thomas Tayebwa was elected Parliament deputy speaker in March 2022.

Additionally, Mr Museveni has switched Peter Ogwang from State Minister for Economic Monitoring to replace Obua.

The Presidency has now also confirmed addition of Agago woman MP Beatrace Akori to the 'fishermen cabinet' as State Minister for economic monitoring in the office of the President.

TAKE NOTE: NRM signs cooperation agreement with DP