Museveni asked to fire defiant iron sheets ‘thieves’

The executive director of Anti-Corruption Coalition Uganda (ACCU) has tasked President Museveni to take action against government officials who have since defied his directive of returning iron sheets meant for vulnerable Karimojongs.

Mr Marlon Agaba told this publication yesterday that it is unfair for several government officials to continue clinging onto the controversial iron sheets, an act that he said undermines a presidential directive and deprives the Karimojong of their roofing material.

“The President came out and gave a directive that all those who took the iron sheets should return them or pay money equivalent to the value of what they took, but most of them have not responded to the directive. I expect the President as the appointing authority to take action, including dismissal or let them face prosecution to ensure total recovery of what was taken,” he said.

It is almost two months since President Museveni in an April 3 letter directed government officials who were implicated in the Mabaati saga to return iron sheets in their possession, pay cash equivalent to values if already donated or face prosecution, besides the pending “political action”.

Although the police have been investigating at least 22 ministers, 31 MPS and 13 Chief administrative officers (CAOs) believed to have irregularly received the iron sheets meant for vulnerable people of Karamoja Sub-region, less than 10 percent of government officials have so far honored the presidential directive.

They include Parliament Speaker Anita Among (500), Finance minister Matia Kasaija (600), Junior Finance minister Amos Lugolobi (600), Lands minister Judith Nabakooba (300), State minister for Defence Jacob Oboth-Oboth (300) and government Chief Whip Hamson Obua (300).

Mr Agaba said the low pace of assets recovery continues to see the country lose billions of shillings to corrupt individuals. “We have a problem of assets recovery in the country in that we lose assets worth Shs90b every year, but we only recover Shs30b,” he said.

Ms Mariam Natasha, the spokesperson of the State House Anti-corruption Unit (SHACU), urged the officials to respect the presidential directive.

“The presidential directive was very clear. They should return the iron sheets,’’ Ms Natasha said.

The First Deputy Prime Minister, Ms Rebecca Kadaga, who acknowledged receipt of 500 iron sheets that she said she had donated to roof health facilities has offered to pay cash equivalent to the value of the government property.

The Leader of Opposition in Parliament, Mr Mathias Mpunga, said: “In such circumstances, the President has no space to forgive any thief, but instead allow the police and DPP to do their work.”

Mr Mpunga said Mr Museveni can use his prerogative powers to forgive after investigations and prosecution.