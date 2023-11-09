Museveni calls for vigilance as Nyege Nyege festival kicks off

President Museveni has urged Ugandans planning to attend Nyege Nyege and other social functions to remain vigilant and watch out for any potential terror threats, mainly linked to the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) militias.

“Within Uganda, the security forces are guarding the pre-prepared public functions like the controversial Nyege Nyege, the Kyabazinga wedding, etc. I, therefore, advise the Wanainchi to be vigilant in the villages, the churches, the markets, public transport,” Mr Museveni’s Thursday afternoon statement reads in part.

Mr Museveni reassured that Ugandan forces “are intensifying the hunt for the real authors of the terrorism schemes in DR Congo” and that “they will be wiped out if they do not surrender.”

“I Congratulate the security forces for the recent capture of Njovu, the suspected leader of the ADF group of 10 that killed the two tourists and their Ugandan driver, killed the children of Lubiriha School, burnt the onions truck and tried, unsuccessfully, to attack the parked trucks in Kasiindi, on the Congo side of the Border,” he said in the statement that comes days after the UK and the US governments issued fresh terror alerts warning their citizens to keep away from public events in Uganda and national parks in the East African nation.



Njovu, according to the President “was injured and captured and three of his group were members killed – one at Kasiindi and two in the water, aboard a boat in Lake Edward.”

Meanwhile, Mr Museveni also congratulated the “security forces on the arrest of the four suspects in the killing of Joan Kagezi, the Prosecutor and ‘the Congo Government for allowing them to help eliminate the criminals from Eastern Congo.”

The deputy IGP, Maj Gen Geoffrey Tumusiime Katsigazi, who visited Jinja City and the bank of the River Nile where the popular music festival Nyege Nyege will be held from today, said they are in control and “nothing” will happen to the revellers.

“We have been having all these threats in the country; nothing is new and there is nothing extraordinary over and above what we have been experiencing,” Maj Gen Katsigazi said.

On Tuesday, the US and UK issued advisories, warning their citizens against visiting Jinja City, two days before the start of the popular Nyege Nyege Festival.