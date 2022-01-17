Museveni commends Church for improving livelihoods

President Museveni has commended the Church for supporting and establishing economic programmes that improve the livelihoods of people.

At the celebration of Diocesan Day of the Archdiocese of Mbarara on Saturday where Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja represented the President as the chief guest, Mr Museveni said government has found solace in Church leaders in transforming the communities.

“I want to thank all church leaders for faithfully taking up the noble vocation that has touched and caused transformation in the lives of many people through church programs over the years. It is most commendable that the church is reaching out to the people to enhance in their participation in community development,”Mr Museveni’s message read.

He said Church leaders should continue to impact values in the communities that will develop the country from a peasantry to a self-sustaining economy.

“I appeal to all religious leaders to use their proximity to the population and contribute to the government poverty eradication programmes. Leaders are the salt to the world and must carry the vision of transformation and ensure that it is implemented for the betterment of the society,” he said.

Mr Museveni added that the NRM government has spearheaded the campaign and advocacy for the social economic transformation of Ugandans and asked Citizens to embrace commercial production and get out of poverty.

“While government has and is still ensuring the improvement of access to basic social services including roads, schools, electricity, health centres and other infrastructure, it is a duty and responsibility of all Ugandans to fight poverty in their homes,” Mr Museveni said.

Mr Museveni accused the Opposition of misleading the youth in the country luring them into unproductive activities that ruin their lives.

“I appeal to church to continue promoting sound family values good attitude towards work, environmental conservation and peaceful resolution of conflicts, continue to cultivate a good relationship with other faith and promote unity, peace and development for all the people of GOD.” Mr Museveni said.

The retired archbishop of Mbarara Paul Kamuza Bakyenga said Mbarara has developed because of peace and hospitality of the locals who have taken President Museveni’s teachings and advice seriously.

“Thank you for loving us as your leaders and the development that has happened in the archdiocese of Mbarara. The development of Mbarara has surprised me because I came to Mbarara when it was a small town but now it is a city. You supported me from the beginning up to now and keep supporting your leaders,” Archbishop Bakyenga said.

The Archbishop of Mbarara Lambert Bainomugisha asked all leaders to focus on serving people without segregating anybody for the continued peace and stability of the country.

“I want to request you to keep united and implore all leaders both political and civil servants to continue serving Ugandans without segregation for the development of our country” Archbishop Bainomugisha said.