Museveni directs Shs2.5bn Parliament radio equipment transfer to UBC

The Speaker of Parliament Anita Among has handed over modern radio transmission equipment worth Shs2.5billion to Uganda’s public broadcaster following a February 28 Presidential directive.

The equipment handed over included two transmitters, a standby generator, UPS, automatic voltage regulator, band pass filter, change over switch, equipment rack, antenna system and a feeder cable.

Handing over the equipment to Uganda Broadcasting Corporation (UBC), Ms Among said an “earlier decision by Parliament to operate a media outlet as a means to boost coverage of the House’s business had not been successful due to delays in acquiring a radio frequency.”

“Parliament recognizes the importance of the media as a cornerstone in development and a crucial link between the people we serve and their leaders.” Parliament press quoted Ms Among.

Ms Among further acknowledged that government recognizes that the national broadcaster is supposed to set the pace for the rest of the industry players and act as a demonstration of a nation’s advancement in the media.

“We therefore hope that this state-of-the-art transmission equipment that we are handing over to the national broadcaster today will go a long way in improving the reach and quality of information that you relay to the public,” she added.

Speaker Among called for evidence-based reporting as she urged the media to desist from mediocrity and sensationalism.

“We hope that you inculcate the culture of professionalism and adherence to ethical standards at all times during the execution of your work,” she stressed.

UBC operates 11 radio stations across the country.

“The equipment will boost the coverage of UBC Radio and sister stations in Kampala and the central region,” Mr Maurice Mugisha, the deputy managing director at UBC tweeted on Friday.