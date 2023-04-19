Museveni donates chicks, goats to Luweero farmers in poverty fight campaign

President Museveni has donated over 8,000 chicks and hybrid goats to farmers in Luweero District in the new poverty alleviation drive launched by Office of the NRM national chairman (ONC).

While delivering the consignment in Luweero District on Tuesday, the head of ONC, Ms Hadijah Namyalo, said the poverty alleviation initiative is a special presidential arrangement to fight poverty in various parts of the country.

"This poverty alleviation program is meant to boost the agricultural sector in the district. This is not part of the known government programs, but it's a Presidential intervention at a personal level to fight against poverty among his people," Ms Namyalo said.

"We have started with Luweero but the initiative will be spread to other parts of the country. We shall be giving out chicken and goats to eligible farmers who will show interest. For purposes of proper management, we shall have a team of veterinary officers who will make regular visits to the farmers to ensure good health of the supplied chicken and goats," she added.

The first 20 beneficiaries received 200 chicks and 15 bags of chicken feeds each.

The NRM Youth League's Gaddafi Nasur said a thorough inspection on the eligible beneficiaries was conducted before disbursement of the presidential consignment.

"The eligibility of all the beneficiaries was assessed, and we shall continue to make regular supervisions to ensure the progress of the initiative. No one should be tempted to sell the animals before they multiply," Mr Gaddafi said.

The deputy Resident District Commissioner (RDC) of Nakaseke, Mr Moses Muyambi, commended the President for the decision to use Luweero as the pilot district for his initiative saying it will improve household income of many homes.

"This is a very great opportunity for the people of Luweero, please do not let the President down, because if you do you will have killed the project and other districts will not benefit from it," he said.

Luweero District is well known as the epicenter of the guerilla war that brought President Museveni's government into power in 1986. However, the same government has been criticized for the prevailing poverty in the region close to four decades of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) regime.

Beneficiaries who spoke to this publication considered the presidential intervention as a last minute hope for the people in the region who have been victims of abject poverty despite their total support of President Museveni’s National Resistance Army (NRA) during the 1982-1986 bush war.