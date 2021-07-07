Museveni, DP Ruto urge formation of EAC political union

By Xinhua More by this Author

President Museveni and visiting Kenyan Deputy President (DP) William Ruto on Tuesday called for formation of the East African Federation, a proposed political union of the East African Community (EAC).

According to a statement issued by State House Uganda, during a groundbreaking ceremony of a biotech manufacturing facility held in the central Ugandan district of Wakiso, Mr Museveni said African countries need to realise that it is through integration that they can ensure the prosperity of their peoples.

"I am very glad that people are waking up and talking about the East African Federation. This will become a center of gravity," Museveni said.

"We need the centre of gravity...People on this continent can trade better, do business better and connect better," said Dr Ruto, who also attended the ceremony.

The EAC is an intergovernmental organisation composed of six countries, namely Uganda, Rwanda, Kenya, Tanzania, Burundi and South Sudan.

The members are working on their ultimate goal of forming a single federated sovereign state.