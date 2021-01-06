Museveni eulogises ex-deputy PM Etiang

By Nobert Atukunda More by this Author

President Museveni has lauded former third deputy Prime Minister and minister of Labour and Disaster Preparedness Paul Etiang as a patriotic leader and noble officer.

In his tribute, President Museveni said Etiang was a loyal cadre of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party.

“Throughout his time in government, his diligence and intelligence shone through. These were the qualities that propelled his rise through the ranks of government,” reads in part the condolence message by the President

Etiang, 83, breathed his last on Thursday, December 31, 2020 at around 11am at International Hospital Kampala where he was admitted at the Intensive Care Unit. He reportedly succumbed to Covid-19.

President Museveni said Etiang served in the NRM government since its inception and accomplished many government projects and programmes.

“For example, the NRM government decision to liberalise the airwaves in the early 1990s, paving the way for the opening of private FM radio and Television stations, was done during his tenure as Minister of Information,” Mr Museveni added.

About Etiang

Etiang was born in 1938 in Kinyil village, Mella Sub-county, Tororo District to the late Keziron Orono and Merab Achom Adacat.

He attended Ngora High School for his O-Level before joining Busoga College Mwiri for his Advanced Level education.

Advertisement

He later joined Makerere University where he attained a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science.

He served as district commissioner in 1964 before being posted to Gulu and was later transferred to Jinja in 1968.

He was appointed Uganda’s ambassador to the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics, the present day Russia. In 1971 he served as the minister for Transport and Communication, among other designations.

editorial@ug.nationmedia.com