Museveni eulogises former IGP’s father as great leader

President Museveni on Saturday eulogised Laurence Okoth, the father of the former Inspector General of Police, Martins Okoth-Ochola, as a promoter of unity between the Iteso and Japadhola communities in Tororo District.

The 95-year-old, who died last week, was on Saturday laid to rest at his ancestral home in Abwel Village, Mulanda Sub-county in Tororo District.

In his condolence message read to mourners by the Minister of State for Defence and Veterans Affairs, Mr Jacob Oboth Oboth, President Museveni said death had robbed the nation of a great father, who cherished unity and was a very supportive partner of economic development.

“The death has robbed the nation of a great father and a very supportive partner of development. We, therefore, mourn a great cadre who contributed to the success of this country. He was a good elder with great wisdom and his counsel shall be missed by the many,” Mr Museveni said.

Mr Museveni also challenged the people of Tororo District to support the implementation of government programmes initiated to improve their welfare.

“You ensure that as leaders you mobilise people to embrace government programmes instead of involving themselves in tribal fights, which the government will not tolerate because such fights cannot bring food to their plates,” he said, adding that there is a need for peaceful coexistence among all ethnic groups in the country.

The government contributed Shs30m to the family to cater for the burial expenses of the late many described as a loyal and obedient servant.

Minister Oboth, on his part, said the late Okoth aided the recruitment of many people from Tororo to work in Uganda Railways Corporation.

“The late offered diligent service to the nation and the people of Tororo,” he said.

He also thanked President Museveni for appointing Mr Ochola as Inspector General of Police, adding that as people of Tororo, they are proud the government.