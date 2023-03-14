Museveni extends AIGP Mugisa, Twaruhukwa contracts

President Museveni has extended the contracts of Assistants Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Joseph Mugisa and Erasmus Twaruhukwa.

Police sources, who preferred anonymity because they aren’t allowed to speak to the press, said AIGP Mugisa, who was the director of Fire Prevention and Rescue Services, had already handed over office to a Senior Commissioner of Police last month. AIGP Twaruhukwa is the Director of Legal Services.

Both officers have had similar incidents in which the president extended their contracts months after they had handed over offices.

The police authority also extended the contract of Senior Commissioner of Police Geoffrey Musana and Assistant Commissioner of Police John Peter Ematu.