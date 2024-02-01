Museveni lauds Nakyobe, Ayebare for successful summits

President Yoweri Museveni has commended the organizing committee of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and G77+ China summits led by Ms Lucy Nakyobe and Ambassador Adonia Ayebare for pulling off colourful summits amidst challenges and strict deadlines.

Ms Lucy Nakyobe Mbonye is the head of Public Service Commission and Secretary to Cabinet and Ambassador Adonia Ayebare is Uganda's Permanent Representative to the UN.

President Museveni hosted members of the organizing committee at State House, Entebbe on January 31 for a luncheon.

“I thank all the people who worked with Lucy Nakyobe and Adonia Ayebare to deliver this success and ask that the momentum be kept so that, during our tenure, Uganda shall deliver not only good summits but good content to the world,” President Museveni posted on his X handle, Wednesday night.

At the State House luncheon, Mr Museveni reiterated that the National Resistance Movement (NRM) government has managed to succeed in many undertakings, including the recent international summits.

He revealed that; “among others; Vision, ideology, Patriotism and prioritization” are the core NRM practices that enabled the successful hosting of the summits.

According to the President, the government’s versatility has attracted investors and empowerment of government entities which have helped to diversify the economy and reduce the cost of state operations.

Sudhir Ruparelia and his wife Jyotsna

“A few examples are; Sudhir who wouldn’t be here if we didn’t reject [Idi] Amin’s ideological bankruptcy and the Engineering Brigade of UPDF wouldn’t have saved us Shs130 billion on the airport expansion and facelift,” he added.

Also, as the new chairperson of NAM and G77+ China countries, President Museveni highlighted four main focus points of his reign including; “working for peace in the world, promoting South-to-South investments through the production of goods and services, opening up market linkages between countries, and improving investment in infrastructure.”