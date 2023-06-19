Museveni mourns one of NRA’s founder members, Jack Mucunguzi

By

President Museveni, political leaders and other members of the public have eulogized one of the 27 first members of the National Resistance Army (NRA) bush war veteran, Retired Col Jack Mucunguzi who died Sunday.

Col Mucunguzi was one of the few surviving original members of the 27 NRA rebels who attacked Kabamba barracks and he also commanded Section 4 of the nucleus of NRA, according to Mr Museveni who led the group.

“I am saddened to hear that Jack Mucunguzi has passed away. He was one of the 27 who attacked Kabamba with me and he was the commander of Section 4 of the nucleus of the NRA. Condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest eternal peace," President Museveni tweeted last evening.

Reports indicate that Mucunguzi died of cancer of the liver at Nakasero hospital in Kampala.

His death drop the number of the surviving 27 NRA guerilla war masters to only seven, including their leader, currently President Yoweri Museveni who has been in power since 1986 when they shot their way to State House through a five-year guerilla warfare.

Others still alive include; Rwanda's President Paul Kagame, Brig Andrew Lutaaya, Col Fred Mwesigye, Col. George Mwesigwa, Col. Charles Tumusiime Rutarago and Brig Julius Chihandae.

What others said about late Mucunguzi....

Deputy Speaker, Thomas Tayebwa

Col (rtd) Mucunguzi’s demise was first made public by deputy speaker, Thomas Tayebwa who tweeted on Sunday morning that: "Sad to learn of the death of Col. Jack Mucunguzi, one of the original 27 NRA fighters. I visited him in hospital last Wednesday and he was in an upbeat mood. We celebrate Afande's enormous contribution to the struggle that liberated our country. Rest well Afande."

Fox Odoi, MP Budama North-East

"Heartfelt condolences to the family of Col. Jack Mucunguzi. He was a gem and unsung hero. Apart from being one of the original 27 NRA fighters, Jack Mucunguzi designed the architecture for anti-smuggling at URA hence the increase in revenue collection. Farewell my friend Jack."



