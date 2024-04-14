Museveni offers Shs10m for Busoga bishop's treatment

President Museveni has offered Shs10million for the treatment of Busoga Diocese Bishop Paul Samson Naimanhye who is currently sick.

Bishop Naimanhye recently underwent a Transurethral Resection of Bladder Tumor (TURBT) at Uro Care Hospital in Nansana Municipality in Wakiso District.

In December last year, the sub-dean of Christ Cathedral Bugembe in Jinja City, Rev Can Dr Joy Mukisa Isabirye, announced via a WhatsApp Forum that the bishop had successfully undergone a TURBT surgery.

The bishop was unable to preside over the Christmas summons due to sickness.

On Easter day, Bishop Naimanhye attended church services but was only able to conduct the third service due to feeling unwell.

The Shs10m was delivered by the Vice President of Uganda ,Ms Jessica Alupo during St Mary’s Day celebrations for Mother’s Union in Busoga Diocese at St James Church in Jinja City at the weekend.

Ms Alupo was accompanied by First Deputy Prime Minister of Uganda, Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga.

“When I arrived here, I saw the cannula at the hand of the Bishop and he said he was not feeling well. I got a chance to share with the president through his PPS (presidential Press Secretary). President Museveni has extended to you support of Shs10m for the treatment,’’ she said.

Ms Alupo said the President pledged continued support to the bishop in case there is continued demand.

Bishop Naimanhye, who was accompanied by his wife Florence Lydia Naimanhye attended the function, delivering a short speech.

Born on December 24,1960, Naimanhye was installed Bishop of Busoga Diocese on January 24,2016.

He replaced Rt Rev Dr Michael Kyomya who retired in January 2016.