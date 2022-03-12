Prime

Museveni orders Custodian Board to reclaim properties

President Museveni. PHOTO/COURTESY 

By  Isaac Mufumba

What you need to know:

  • The same properties were illuminated in the Auditor General’s latest report, with “90 [properties] whose owners had earlier been compensated [were] illegitimately repossessed by new unknown claimants.” 


President Museveni has directed the Departed Asians Property Custodian Board (DAPCB) to fast-track the recovery of thousands of properties formerly under the management of the Board and believed to have been fraudulently taken over by wealthy business personalities.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.