Museveni pardons Venezuelan drug trafficker, 78 other prisoners

At least 79 prisoners including a Venezuelan drug trafficker have been freed in Uganda under an early January presidential instrument of pardon.

“I hereby grant pardon to the persons below on public health and humanitarian grounds,” President Museveni wrote in a statement dated January 3, 2022.

Detained in Luzira Prison since June 2018, Venezuelan Doralys Rodriguez Fagundez was listed amongst other 78 male and female Ugandan nationals -now released- from about 15 separate prisons across the country.

The woman in her late 20s was found with narcotic drugs, arrested at Entebbe Airport in June 2018 and subsequently handed a concurrent 22-year-jail term by court in September 2018 after she was convicted of unlawful possession of drugs and drug trafficking in 2018.

Uganda Prison Services Spokesperson Frank Baine Monday afternoon told this publication that the prerogative of mercy emerging through the latest presidential instrument of pardon has already been effected.

What the law says