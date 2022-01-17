Museveni pardons Venezuelan drug trafficker, 78 other prisoners

Doralys Rodriguez Fagundez

By  DAVID VOSH AJUNA

  • The Venezuelan who was serving a combined 22-year-year jail term was listed with 78 other Ugandan nationals as pardoned by President Museveni in a prerogative of mercy. 

At least 79 prisoners including a Venezuelan drug trafficker have been freed in Uganda under an early January presidential instrument of pardon. 

