Museveni pledges support to Kasese landslide victims

The State minister for ICT, Mr Godfrey Kabyanga, has said the President has pledged to support the families that lost their loved ones in the landslides in Kasese on Wednesday.

Mr Kabyanga said the families of those who lost their loved ones will receive Shs5 million each while those who are hospitalised will get Shs1 million.

“I have received a call from the President to go and pick money to help the families that lost their people. We shall start distributing the money on Saturday,” he said.

Mr Kabyanga said distribution of the money will start in Bunkozo West where three family members died in the landslide.

By yesterday afternoon, victims of the landslides were still waiting for relief items from the government.

District officials said they are still compiling the lists of affected people.

The Kasese District chairman, Mr Eliphaz Muhindi Bukombi, said they were still waiting for relief items from the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) to help about 350 people who have been displaced.

“As Kasese District disaster preparedness committee, we are handicapped to address the challenges of the displaced people and this is why we are still begging from OPM to come to our rescue,” he said.

According to a rapid assessment report by Red Cross volunteers, 1,190 people from 170 households by Wednesday were affected by the disaster.