Museveni pledges to support musicians

President Museveni has pledged to continue supporting musicians.

He made the statement at the launch of Museveni awooma album, held at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds on Saturday.

The Museveni Awooma song, which highlights some of the achievements made by President Museveni in different sectors of the economy was composed by singer Emma Nsereko, popularly known as Munamasaka, loosely meaning someone who hails from Masaka District.

“We are going to give them [musicians] funds and equipment. We have already supported some but, what I don’t know is why they cannot work together. I will call a meeting so that we agree. We can have a common user facility for everybody. A studio can be owned by all of you, where each musician can go and record their music at a fee, not necessarily one person, “the President said.

He added: “I’m very happy with the talent of singing by our bazukulu (youth) including Munamasaka and others. Go ahead. We shall support you.”

The President who was accompanied by the First Lady Janet Museveni, and other family members, also pledged to ensure that the works of artistes are protected by the Copy Rights law, once it is strengthened.

“We are going to systemise music and to do what they call copyright. When you compose a song, it should be registered so that nobody steals it,” the President said amid cheers from the crowd.

The President, however, urged the youth not to rely only on music but also venture into other sectors of the economy to create wealth. He cited agriculture, industries, information communication, technology (ICT) and services as some of the lucrative sectors that the youth and the general public can take advantage of to fight poverty.

“Each adult Ugandan should make sure that they belong somewhere in the four sectors of the economy. Munamasaka has set a very good example. He was a teacher, which falls under service. He added singing on the service so, we know his address now in wealth creation effort. The question now is where is your address? ” Museveni asked people who turned up for the album launch.

He commended Munamasaka for using his gift of singing to promote the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party and development.

“I first saw Munamasaka in Mukono area. He was singing these indigenous songs. He was using indigenous tunes but with new messages. I liked them so much because this is what we used to do while in the bush in the areas of Kanyanda to mobilise people and also show that that NRM was now on ground and it could not be uprooted,”he said.

Mr Museveni added:“I would like to congratulate Munamasaka. I had a visitor, President of Sudan but, I had to come to support Munamasaka.”

Munamasaka commended the President for honouring his invitation and pledged to continue using music to counter negative messages and music intended to discredit President Museveni and the NRM party.

“I first met the President in Mukono in 2010…he gave me Shs 800,000 and since then, I have been enjoying his leadership. He donated to me a music recording studio. I have been using it to counter-attack Opposition musicians,’’ he said.

The Minister for Kampala Capital City Authority and Metropolitan Affairs, Ms Minsa Kabanda told President Museveni that intrigue among some NRM supporters in Kampala was responsible for dwindling support for the party in the city.

“Opposition is not a threat to NRM in Kampala. We have lost support and votes in Kampala because of the intrigue where we have seen members of NRM fight one another. I request you to talk to different mobilisation offices so that the weevils within the party can be dealt with to promote unity and realise the aspirations of the party,” Ms Kabanda said.

She said the leaders of Kampala and some NRM supporters were hoodwinked by some members from the mobilisation offices in Kampala that the Launch of Museveni Awooma album that was organised by Munamasaka had been cancelled. Some of the people who attended the launch said some of the mobilisers were worried that Munamasaka was likely to pull larger crowds than they did and in turn attract more support from the President.