Museveni: Power should go directly to consumers

President Museveni (centre), government officials, and Chinese investors at State House Entebbe on March 9, 2022. PHOTOS/PPU

By  MONITOR REPORTER

What you need to know:

  • President says electricity should go from generation to the consumer to spur economic growth.
  • MMP Industrial Park and Kapeeka Industrial Park are on a pilot trial for direct power consumption pending the amendment of the law to allow all industrial parks to access direct power affordably.

President Museveni has said he will engage the Speaker of Parliament to fast-track the amendment of the Umeme Act and ensure that electricity goes directly from generation to the industrial consumer to spur economic growth through industrialisation.
“Power should go directly from generation to the consumer, especially the industrial consumer. We should amend the law. I will talk to the speaker,” the President said during a meeting with Chinese investors from the Mbale Industrial Park who protested their omission from the direct power consumption despite having a bigger industrial park than MMP Industrial Park in Buwampa, Buikwe District.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.