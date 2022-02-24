Prime

Govt suggests it will not renew Eskom’s contract

UEGCL is likely to take over operations of Kira and Nalubaale power dams in the event that government does not renew the Eskom concession. PHOTO | FILE

By  STEPHEN OTAGE

What you need to know:

  • Energy Minister Ruth Nankabirwa, while presiding over the hand over of Jacobsen assets to government, told Uganda Electricity Generation Company Limited to prepare to take over operations of Kira and Nalubaale power dams. 

Energy Minister Ruth Nankabirwa has asked Uganda Electricity Generation Company Limited (UEGCL) to prepare to take over operations at Kira and Nalubaale power dams in Jinja District. 
The dams are operated by South African energy company - Eskom - on behalf of UEGCL under a 20-year concession, which expires in June next year. 

