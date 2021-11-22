Prime

Museveni pulls out of Simbamanyo loan row

Simbamanyo House on Lumumba Avenue . PHOTO | COURTESY

By  Anthony Wesaka

What you need to know:

  • They had claimed that whereas Bank of Uganda directed that there should be foreclosure of mortgaged properties by banks during Covid-19 pandemic, Equity Bank went ahead and sold their properties at very low prices during the Covid time.

President Museveni has pulled out of the Simbamanyo assets loan row, in which he had been petitioned to intervene in an alleged illegal sale of Simbamanyo House and Afrique Suites by Equity Bank Uganda.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.