Museveni rallies Luweero Christian devotees on household income generation

President Museveni has urged Christian devotees in the greater Luweero area to boost their respective spiritual obligations with projects that generate additional income for the family.

The Church has played a big role in the healing and spiritual ministries with additional attachment to many other programs that add value to the well-being of the Christians but the aspect of household income should be a priority for every household.

“You have stood out as a model in the ministry of healing and preaching and also championed many projects in the health and education sector. It is also important to emphasize to Christians that on top of spirituality, they should participate in projects that generate additional income for the respective households,” he said in his message delivered by Higher Education Minister, JC Muyingo at the Diamond Jubilee (75) year’s celebrations for Kasaala parish, Kasana-Luweero Diocese on Friday.

We should eliminate the 59 percent of the Ugandan population that works for daily food. Government will provide funding for organized groups to promote development projects. Development alone is unsustainable without emphasis on household income generation for the respective families, he adds.

Kasaala Parish that is among the 21 parishes of Kasana-Luweero Diocese was founded in 1947 by the Comboni Catholic Church missionaries and has been at the helm of championing different Christian based missionaries, vocational skills among other projects on top of the evangelism ministry.

Earlier the main celebrant and Archbishop of Kigali in Rwanda Cardinal Anthony Kambanda urged the Christians to lay a firm foundation upon which humanity gets inspired to serve God unreservedly.

“The Pope has rallied us to pray for the regions and areas that face challenges including the war-tone area of the Ukraine,” he said.