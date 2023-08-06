Museveni rallies new Kasana-Luweero bishop in poverty fight

President Museveni has congratulated the newly consecrated Bishop of Kasana-Luweero Diocese for the new priestly office rallying him to help mobilise Luweero for wealth creation.

In his message delivered by the Vice President Jesca Alupo at the Episcopal consecration of the 3rd Bishop of Kasana-Luweero Diocese at Our Lady Queen of Peace Cathedral ground in Luweero Town on August Saturday August 5, President Museveni encouraged the clergy not to limit their respective roles to Gods’ work but rally residents to be hard working.

“Kasana-Luweero Diocese has been a model diocese in transforming the social economic status of the people in the Luweero area. This is exhibited in the schools, health facilities among other activities that transform livelihoods,” he said in his speech.

He said the developments in the diocese confirms the predecessors were visionary and hardworking.

“This is true of visionary leadership. I appeal to the new bishop to mobilize the diocese to participate in the wealth creation campaign through the Parish Development Model aimed at improving the livelihoods of all Ugandans. We count on you to sensitize and teach our people the value of hard work,” President Museveni revealed.

Kampala Archbishop Paul Ssemogere was the main celebrant at the Episcopal consecration had earlier hinted on some of the challenge areas that have kept the people of Luweero struggling.

“As new bishop of Kasana-Luweero Diocese, many people will look to you for guidance and strength for the different challenges and spiritual growth. Some of the challenges in these areas include the begging syndrome tagged on the liberation war struggle, HIV/AIDS, witchcraft practices among other challenges,” he said.

Earlier the faithful got to know about the Pope Francis letter appointing Msgr Lawrence Mukasa that was read in its original Italian language before translation affirming his appointment as new bishop of Kasana-Luweero diocese. The letter was later translated in English and the local Luganda language shortly before the consecration of the bishop.

Bishop Lawrence Mukasa pledged to build on the strong foundation laid down by his two predecessors that made the diocese a strong pillar in evangelism and development.

“I pay tribute to my two predecessors. The pioneer bishop (late) Dr Cyprian Kizito Lwanga and now Kampala Archbishop Paul Ssemogerere for the vibrant foundation laid for Kasana –Luweero Diocese. I also thank my bishop Antony Zziwa of Kiyinda Mityana who has helped me to grow up spiritually and in works. I pledge to do my best,” he said.

The consecration attended by more than 15 bishops was also attended by government officials including the Lands Minister Judith Nabakooba, State Minister for Higher Education Dr JC Muyingo, Luweero Triangle State Minister Alice Kaboyo among many other officials.