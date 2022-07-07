Museveni reappoints sister to Education Service Commission top job

President Museveni has re-appointed his sister, Dr Violet Kajubiri, as the deputy chairperson of the Education Service Commission (ESC), a government agency charged with recruitment of teachers in the country.

Dr Kajubiri took oath yesterday before Principal Judge Flavian Zeija in Kampala.

After taking oath, Dr Kajubiri said she was ready to serve for four more years, pledging to improve services in the education sector.

“We are looking forward to the launch of our five-year strategic plans, which encompass digital recruitment of teachers across the country, construction of the new headquarters of the Commission and improvement on our research,” Dr Kajubiri said.

The Secretary to the Commission, Dr Asuman Lukwago, said Dr Kajubiri’s term of office expired on July 5, and was immediately renewed by President Museveni without any delays. At the same function, Mr Johnson Malinga took oath for the third term as a member of the Commission.

The eight-member Commission is headed by Dr Samuel Luboga Abimelech. Others are Dr Asuman Lukwago, who is the secretary to the Commission, among others.

Dr Luboga asked the two to serve with integrity they have exhibited in the previous years, saying President Museveni based on these to extend their terms. He said the two are best suited for this particular job.

Dr Zeija asked the two to abide by the oath they took and serve well.

“I want to ask you to join hands with the rest of the members to deliver on your mandate,” Dr Zeija said.

About Dr Kajubiri