Museveni receives credentials from six new envoys

President Yoweri Museveni on Tuesday received credentials from six envoys recently posted to Uganda.

He received credentials from Ambassadors; Muhammad Hassan Wazir (Pakistan), Ahmed Ibrahim Ahmed Awadelseed (Sudan), Maj Gen (Rtd) George Aggrey Awinow (Kenya), Ismail Ayobami Alatise (Nigeria), Nguyen Nam Tien (Vietnam) and Damptey Bediako Asare (Ghana).

Speaking at the ceremony at State House Entebbe, Mr Museveni welcomed the new envoys and reiterated Uganda's commitment to strengthening bilateral ties with the new envoys' respective countries.

“We look forward to strengthening bilateral relations between our two nations,” he told the new Pakistan envoy. On his part, Mr Wazir hailed the great relationship between Pakistan and Uganda. He described President Museveni as the father of the nation and Africa at large.

The president also welcomed the Sudanese Ambassador, Mr Awadelseed with whom they discussed various issues including the economy, trade and investment between the two countries.

President Museveni noted that Sudan is the second after Italy in buying Ugandan unprocessed coffee calling on Sudan companies to partner with Uganda in investing in value addition to Ugandan coffee for the development of the two friendly countries.

Mr Awadelseed commended Mr Museveni for his support and guidance to the government of Sudan.

While presenting his credentials, Maj Gen(Rtd) Awinow discussed with President Museveni the recent developments in Kenya including the recently concluded Presidential elections.

In the meeting with Mr Ayobami of Nigeria, Mr Museveni called for the involvement of the citizens in solving the Boko-Haram crisis and other extremist groups.

“Since the group targets innocent civilians, use the people to fight insecurity since they are targets,” he advised.

Mr Ayobami appreciated Uganda noting that his staying here as the new high commissioner will give him a chance to get to know more about Uganda and further strengthen the ties that already exist between the two countries.

President Museveni later met with Mr Bediako of Ghana with whom they discussed the rich cultural diversity and historical ties between the two countries.

President Museveni welcomed Mr Nguyen Nam Tien to Uganda noting that Uganda and Vietnam enjoy long-term relations citing the Uganda-Vietnam Solidarity committee of the 1960s where he was a member.

Ambassador Nguyen assured the President of his country’s commitment to further strengthening the long-standing relationship between the two countries.