Museveni, Ruto meet over Raila Odinga's African Union job

A surprise visit by Kenya president William Ruto and the opposition Azimio leader Raila Odinga to President Yoweri Museveni on Monday has left Ugandans and Kenyans guessing whether the duo are working on a possible 'handshake' deal similar to the one between the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader and former President Uhuru Kenyatta on March 9, 2018.



'Handshake' refers to the pact between Mr Odinga and Mr Kenyatta, which ended weeks of violent protests following the disputed 2017 presidential election.



The meeting also follows a recent dispute between Kenya and Uganda over petroleum imports.

Mr Ruto on Monday announced on his X handle about their meeting with Mr Odinga to his Ugandan counterpart in the neighbouring country, catching Kenyans and political players by surprise.

“Kenya and Uganda are committed to the deepening of the long-established diplomatic and economic ties between our two countries. This relationship includes bringing all the seven East African Community nations closer in their ultimate goal to form the East African Political Federation,” President Ruto wrote.

He went on: “Had the pleasure of meeting President Yoweri Museveni at his Kisozi country home farm in Uganda. We discussed critical issues that affect our two countries such as energy and petroleum.”



“…also discussed was the declared candidacy of Kenya's former Prime Minister Raila Odinga for the Africa Union Commission chairmanship.”

Moments later, President Museveni also made the announcement, confirming the meeting.

"I was happy to meet President Ruto and Rt. Hon. Odinga at my farm in Kisozi this afternoon. We discussed issues of mutual interest between our two countries. I welcome them," the Ugandan president wrote.

Prior to the announcement by the two leaders, it had been established that a campaign team for Mr Odinga's bid for the chairmanship of the African Union Commission had landed in Uganda to woo Mr Museveni who has been in power since 1986 into the Kenyan fold.

"He is the Dean of the region and key to the regional mobilisation strategy," a source familiar with the campaigns told the Nation on Monday evening.

The surprise meeting between Mr Ruto and Mr Odinga comes barely a week after Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Dr Korir Sing'oei revealed that President Ruto was planning to unveil Mr Odinga's candidature for the AUC post this week.

The meeting also lifts the lid on assertions made by Kenya’s Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi in Mr Odinga's Bondo backyard in Siaya County last month that a surprise announcement was looming.

In an interview with the Nation on Friday, Mr Mudavadi cautioned against making statements that could trivialise Mr Odinga's bid for the AUC post.

He said it was time for the country to come together and speak in one voice in the wake of its quest to chair the top AU seat.

Some leaders have blamed Mr Odinga for “keeping them in the dark” about his bid, while others from Mt Kenya region claimed former President Kenyatta was the best bet for the post.

Mr Odinga confirmed that he has started securing support for the position.

“You know I have other friends in West Africa apart from former Nigeria President Olusegun Obasanjo, I have friends in North, Southern and Central Africa, and of course Eastern Africa which is home,” he said.

Mr Obasanjo who flanked Mr Odinga at a recent news conference in Nairobi last week, said he believes the former Prime Minister is the best bet for the top AU job, adding that he should however, not be the candidate for his country but of the Eastern region.



